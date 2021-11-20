Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Trading Up 6.1%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) shares were up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 7,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,194,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $686.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

