Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 108.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,982,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

