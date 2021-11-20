Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Kits Eyecare alerts:

KTYCF opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Kits Eyecare has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Kits Eyecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kits Eyecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.