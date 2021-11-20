Kiwi Camara Sells 1,800 Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $93,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kiwi Camara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Kiwi Camara sold 34,321 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,788,124.10.

On Friday, September 17th, Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $36,258,498.32.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $44.04 on Friday. CS Disco Inc has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,987,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,023,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LAW shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

