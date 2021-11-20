KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in KLA were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

KLA stock opened at $422.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.59. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $242.48 and a 52 week high of $426.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

