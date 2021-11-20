Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the October 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KHOLY opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. Koç Holding AS has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHOLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

