Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:KSS opened at $57.01 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 51.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Kohl’s by 6.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

