Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KSS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $57.01 on Friday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,186,000 after acquiring an additional 276,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,861,000 after acquiring an additional 298,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after acquiring an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after acquiring an additional 823,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,642,000 after acquiring an additional 68,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.