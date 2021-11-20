Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.100-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kohl’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.10-7.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

KSS stock traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. 7,875,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78. Kohl’s has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

