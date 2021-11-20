Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 152,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,077,831 shares.The stock last traded at $61.59 and had previously closed at $56.48.

The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kohl’s by 34.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

