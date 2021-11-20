Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 30,315 Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,919,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,812,000 after buying an additional 1,554,587 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 827,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Clearshares LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 82,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 74,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $46.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $46.72.

