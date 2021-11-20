Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

