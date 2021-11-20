Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $28.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $232.09 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $177.90 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.36.

