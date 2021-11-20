Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,475,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after purchasing an additional 104,467 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 703,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 657,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,856,000 after purchasing an additional 72,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $64.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $65.04.

