Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $256.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.58 and its 200-day moving average is $241.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $195.30 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

