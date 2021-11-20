KOK Price Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, KOK has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK coin can now be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00006066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $374.66 million and $17.94 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00219954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00089213 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

