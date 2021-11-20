Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the October 14th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep stock remained flat at $$3.22 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $3.30.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
Further Reading: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.