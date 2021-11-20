Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the October 14th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep stock remained flat at $$3.22 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, and property development services.

