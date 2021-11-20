Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

NYSE:KTB opened at $60.12 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The company had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth $246,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.