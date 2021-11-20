Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.120-$4.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.60.

KOP opened at $32.31 on Friday. Koppers has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $689.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Koppers by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Koppers by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Koppers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

