KuCoin Shares Reaches Market Cap of $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.33 or 0.00221168 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00090031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.