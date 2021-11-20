Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Up 37.4% in October

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the October 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KUKE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kuke Music in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Kuke Music in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kuke Music in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KUKE stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.40. 54,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,936. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Kuke Music has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.06.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

