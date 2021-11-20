Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Up 37.4% in October

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the October 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KUKE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kuke Music in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Kuke Music in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kuke Music in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

Shares of KUKE stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.40. 54,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,936. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Kuke Music has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.06.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.