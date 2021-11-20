Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,524,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,422 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $31,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KURA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

KURA opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.58. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

