La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

LZB stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $2,288,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,460 shares of company stock worth $5,330,990. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

