Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LDSCY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.