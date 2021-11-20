Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to Market Perform

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LABP. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading lowered Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.69.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.