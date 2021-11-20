Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Lands’ End worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 119,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $914.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 2.70. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.