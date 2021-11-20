Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.32% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRMR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LRMR opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

