Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives $12.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.41.

Several research analysts have commented on LTCH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

LTCH stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 537,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,234. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Latch during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

