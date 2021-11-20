Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $77.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $83.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.97. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $2,559,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,507,866 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,627,000 after buying an additional 1,053,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,140,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,403,000 after buying an additional 747,592 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after buying an additional 206,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

