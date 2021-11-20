LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Announces $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

LCI Industries has increased its dividend by 36.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. LCI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $12.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $156.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $122.99 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

LCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LCI Industries stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.