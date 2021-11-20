Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Lear has decreased its dividend by 49.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lear has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lear to earn $15.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.74. Lear has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lear stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.