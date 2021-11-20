Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 753 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,223 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

