Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,082 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

