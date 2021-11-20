Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Copart by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 74,166 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 202,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $152.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average is $139.61.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.