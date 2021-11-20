Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 236,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

BSCM stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.

