Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $309.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $223.94 and a 1-year high of $310.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.