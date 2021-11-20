Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 210 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.20. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 73.01%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.