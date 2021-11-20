Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 377 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 954.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,252,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,955,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 21,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 149,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 158,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

