Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 500 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.16% of Bank First worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bank First in the first quarter worth about $272,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 571.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFC stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $547.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.34. Bank First Co. has a twelve month low of $63.84 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

