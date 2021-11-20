Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $152.53 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.57 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.88 and a 200-day moving average of $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.21.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.