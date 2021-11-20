Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,874,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after buying an additional 175,958 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,446,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50.

