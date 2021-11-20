Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.