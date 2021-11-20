Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,720 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

