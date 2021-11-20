Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 284.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $200.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.05 and a 200-day moving average of $213.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

