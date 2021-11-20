Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,803 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $182.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.68 and its 200-day moving average is $195.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

