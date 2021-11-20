Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,564 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

NYSE EOG opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.