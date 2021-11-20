Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 135 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $375.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on URI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

