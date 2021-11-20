Level Four Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,050 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,716 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,359,000. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $13,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $18.88 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.48%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.70%.

SBLK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

