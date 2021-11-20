Level Four Financial LLC Has $598,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 47,351 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period.

JEPI opened at $61.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $62.77.

