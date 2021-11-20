Level Four Financial LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Level Four Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $120,666,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 573,034 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 539,732 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 144.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

